Brazil lower house to pass Eletrobras privatization in 2017 -speaker
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 下午2点26分 / 1 天前

Brazil lower house to pass Eletrobras privatization in 2017 -speaker

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress is likely to approve the privatization of power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA by the end of the year, House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Tuesday.

Investors have voiced concerns that the privatization of Eletrobras, as the company is known, could turn into a lengthy process after President Michel Temer chose to pursue a standard legislative path instead of a presidential decree. Speaking to journalists, Maia criticized Temer’s “excessive” use of decrees, saying he is putting himself ahead of representative democracy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

