Brazil's Eletronuclear woes may lead to supply interruption -paper
2017年12月12日 / 下午1点32分 / 2 天前

Brazil's Eletronuclear woes may lead to supply interruption -paper

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Facing a severe financial crisis, Brazil’s state-run nuclear power concern Eletrobras Termonuclear SA may halt operations at two power plants in Rio de Janeiro, newspaper O Estado de São Paulo reported on Tuesday, citing a letter from the firm’s acting chief executive.

In the letter to power sector regulator Aneel last week, Leonam dos Santos Guimarães described the situation as “grave” and warned the company’s Angra 1 and Angra 2 nuclear plants may interrupt power production by 2019 if nothing is done to solve the problem.

Eletronuclear, owned by Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , is highly indebted and in default on supplier bills, including providers of uranium used as fuel to generate electricity, O Estado reported.

Eletronuclear media representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

Eletronuclear’s dire straits stem from the costs associated with construction of the Angra 3 nuclear plant, a project that has consumed investments of 7 billion reais ($2.11 billion), O Estado said.

Construction of Angra 3, which began in 1984, is halted and there is no timeframe to resume it.

$1 = 3.3123 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bill Trott

