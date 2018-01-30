FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 30, 2018 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

France's Elis doubles targeted cost synergies from Berendsen acquisition

1 分钟阅读

Jan 30 (Reuters) - French laundry and services group Elis said on Tuesday it now expects cost synergies of at least 80 million euros ($98.83 million) by 2020 from its acquisition of British peer Berendsen, double the amount previously announced.

The company said it expects 2018 revenue of over 3.2 billion euros, with EBITDA margin improving by around 150 basis points and EBIT margin up around 100 basis points compared to 2017.

The company reported on Tuesday revenue of 2.21 billion euros, up 46 percent on the previous year. ($1 = 0.8095 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below