January 26, 2018 / 8:45 PM / 3 days ago

Embraer supports Brazil's request for WTO probe of Bombardier

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday it supports Brazil’s request that the World Trade Organization examine “billions of dollars of subsidies” for Canadian rival Bombardier Inc and its CSeries aircraft.

The statement came just after Bombardier won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. planemaker Boeing Co when a U.S. agency rejected imposing hefty duties on sales of Bombardier’s new CSeries jet to American carriers. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

