December 21, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 4 days ago

Ex-Embraer executive pleads guilty to U.S. corruption charges

1 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - A former executive at Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA on Thursday pleaded guilty to U.S. charges that he arranged a bribe to an employee of Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Saudi Aramco to secure a contract for the sale of three jets.

Colin Steven, 61, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan. He said at the hearing that others at Embraer approved of the payment and that he has agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, editing by G Crosse)

