FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer says no major damage to military transport prototype after incident
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 晚上7点01分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Embraer says no major damage to military transport prototype after incident

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday that its first prototype of the KC-390 military transport aircraft sustained no damage to its primary structure in an incident that occurred during an Oct. 12 flight test.

In a statement, Embraer said the aircraft “experienced an event beyond the planned limit” during a stall test with simulated ice shapes installed on the plane. The crew recovered after a sharp drop that exceeded the plane’s airspeed and load factor operating limits and made an early landing at the Gavião Peixoto site in the state of São Paulo.

Embraer said the incident would not affect the certification schedule of the KC-390, which enters service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2018. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below