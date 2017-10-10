FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Embraer delivers 25 commercial, 20 executive jets in Q3
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 上午11点20分 / 8 天前

Brazil's Embraer delivers 25 commercial, 20 executive jets in Q3

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Embraer SA delivered 25 commercial jets and 20 executive jets in the third quarter of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Deliveries fell from the same period of last year, when Embraer reported deliveries of 29 commercial jets and 25 executive jets. The company’s backlog of firm orders, a gauge of future revenue, rose in the quarter to $18.8 billion at the end of September from $18.5 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

