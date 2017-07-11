FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
CORRECTED-Embraer deliveries rise, driven by commercial jet segment
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 上午10点59分 / 25 天前

CORRECTED-Embraer deliveries rise, driven by commercial jet segment

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to say add word "large" in paragraph 2)

SAO PAULO, July 11 (Reuters) - Embraer SA, the world's No. 1 regional planemaker, delivered 35 commercial jets and 24 executive jets in the second quarter, representing increases on a quarterly and annual basis.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Embraer said commercial plane deliveries rose about 35 percent year on year, while those of large executive jets rose by five units from a year earlier. Embraer's backlog of firm orders fell to $18.5 billion at the end of June from $19.2 billion in March, the filing said.

So far this year, Embraer has delivered 92 planes of which 53 were commercial jets and 39 executive jets. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jason Neely)

