Planemaker Embraer ends Brazil furlough program early
2017年11月21日 / 晚上7点53分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Planemaker Embraer ends Brazil furlough program early

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, is ending a furlough program next month at its factory in Sao Jose dos Campos, putting more hands on the assembly line as it ramps up output of next-generation E-Jets.

A local metalworkers union said in an emailed statement that the shortened furlough program has only affected the contracts of 350 employees since it was signed in December 2016.

The furlough, which had already been pared back to 1,080 employees from the 2,000 announced in November 2016, was originally scheduled to end in December 2018, cutting labor costs as Embraer transitions to a re-engined family of passenger jets.

Embraer confirmed in a written statement that it had advised the union of the early end to the furloughs at its headquarters in the state of Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

