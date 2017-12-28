FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing
香港股市有力再闯高峰 惟美国加息缩表阴霾恐遏制下半年升势
香港股市有力再闯高峰 惟美国加息缩表阴霾恐遏制下半年升势
焦点：小米扮先锋 香港IPO市场冀望重量级中国科技股接力登场
焦点：小米扮先锋 香港IPO市场冀望重量级中国科技股接力登场
苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉 主动降低替换电池价格
苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉 主动降低替换电池价格
December 28, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing

1 分钟阅读

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s defense minister said on Thursday no country in the world would agree to give up control of a company like Embraer SA, while voicing support for a deal with Boeing Co that maintains local control of the Brazilian planemaker.

Raul Jungmann said the ministry was concerned that the negotiations between the aerospace companies had advanced without its knowledge, and that Embraer has defense operations that cannot be separated from the rest of the company. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
