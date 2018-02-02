Brazil's Embraer accepts Boeing offer to form commercial jet joint venture -Globo

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will create a third company to oversee a joint venture for commercial jets, Globo TV’s top economic correspondent reported on Friday, without citing her sources.

Miriam Leitao reported on her blog that Embraer had accepted the proposal to form a third company from Boeing, and that the new entity would not involve Embraer’s military division.

Brazil’s government has made it clear that it would never accept any deal between Boeing and Embraer if the latter’s control over its military division were weakened at all. Emails to Boeing in Brazil and Embraer were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)