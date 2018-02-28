FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 7:29 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

Embraer CEO expects talks with Boeing to be concluded in 1st half

1 分钟阅读

SAO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, said on Wednesday that he expects tie-up talks with Boeing to be finalized in the first half of this year.

Silva told reporters at the company’s headquarters in Sao José dos Campos that the talks with Boeing would not be affected by Brazil’s presidential campaign and October election, nor because an Army reserve general was named as the new defense minister this week. The military is leery of any Embraer deal with Boeing, given Embraer’s importance to the defense industry. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below