FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing
频道
专题
香港股市有力再闯高峰 惟美国加息缩表阴霾恐遏制下半年升势
狗年展望
香港股市有力再闯高峰 惟美国加息缩表阴霾恐遏制下半年升势
焦点：小米扮先锋 香港IPO市场冀望重量级中国科技股接力登场
深度分析
焦点：小米扮先锋 香港IPO市场冀望重量级中国科技股接力登场
苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉 主动降低替换电池价格
国际财经
苹果为iPhone降速风波致歉 主动降低替换电池价格
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 28, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing

2 分钟阅读

(Recasts, adds minister’s quote, background)

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s defense minister voiced opposition on Thursday to selling control in Embraer SA to Boeing Co, saying the defense operations of the Brazilian planemaker cannot be separated from the commercial business.

Boeing and Embraer said last week they were discussing a “potential combination”, in a move that would consolidate a global passenger jet duopoly provided Brazil’s government gives its blessing. The companies have given no further details.

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Thursday the ministry was concerned that the negotiations between the aerospace companies had advanced without its knowledge.

“No country in the world would release its grasp on control of a company like (Embraer). It has a nucleus of defense that is inalienable,” Jungmann told reporters in Brasilia.

He said the ministry viewed favorably any deal that maintained local control of the company and would direct its representative on the Embraer board to seek further information. The Brazilian government holds veto power over strategic moves at Embraer.

President Michel Temer has also said he opposes Boeing taking control of Embraer and that the government could use its golden share in the company to block foreign control. He added he would welcome an injection of foreign capital into Embraer.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Thomas

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below