February 7, 2018 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

AIRSHOW-Embraer says still in talks with Boeing, Brazil govt on tie-up structure

1 分钟阅读

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Embraer SA, Brazilian government authorities and Boeing Co. are still in talks for a potential combination of the Brazilian planemaker and Boeing, a senior official from Embraer said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Singapore Airshow, John Slattery, the CEO of Embraer’s commercial aviation business, told a news conference that Embraer had not yet received a proposal from Boeing. “The only reason for that is the parties continue to work on identifying structures that might work,” he said.

A Brazilian newspaper reported on Tuesday that Boeing had presented a plan to Brazil’s government that would give it a stake of up to 90 percent in a new venture encompassing Embraer’s commercial jet business. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Jamie Freed Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

