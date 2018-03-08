FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 4:51 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

Embraer CEO sees "very good" talks with Boeing, gov't on tie-up

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Embraer SA has seen “very good engagement” in ongoing talks with Boeing Co and the Brazilian government about a potential partnership between the planemakers, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on a Thursday conference call.

Brazilian President Michel Temer is still weighing whether to support a proposal for the two companies to join forces on a commercial aviation venture, his spokesman said last week. The government holds a “golden share” in Embraer giving it veto power over such strategic decisions.

Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

