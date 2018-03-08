FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 8, 2018 / 1:50 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Unexpected additional costs for flight testing the new KC-390 military airlifter led Embraer to miss 2017 profit targets that the company had reaffirmed in October, Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo told journalists on Thursday.

In November, Embraer said it had stopped flying the first prototype of the KC-390, which is due to enter service this year, after a stall test pushed the cargo jet beyond its operating limits. Filippo said the plane has resumed testing.

Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below