7 天前
Brazil planemaker Embraer returns to profit in Q2
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点19分 / 7 天前

Brazil planemaker Embraer returns to profit in Q2

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, reported a second-quarter net income of 193 million reais ($61 million) after a net loss of 337 million reais a year earlier, a securities filing on Friday showed.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 823 million reais, up from negative EBITDA of 183 million reais.

Embraer also reaffirmed all of its 2017 operational and financial performance estimates.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely

