7 天前
Embraer CEO sees solid demand across segments next year
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月28日 / 下午3点24分 / 7 天前

Embraer CEO sees solid demand across segments next year

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seeing strong demand across its commercial, executive and defense aviation divisions, which should support earnings next year, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on Friday.

Although he declined to give concrete performance estimates, Silva said there is still time to for airlines to fill the order book for deliveries next year. He also cited interest in defense aircraft and the improving profitability of Embraer's business jets as positive factors in his 2018 outlook.

Silva said Embraer is still waiting for approval from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees trade sanctions, to allow the company to sell planes to Iran. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

