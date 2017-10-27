FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Embraer CFO says weaker 2018 unrelated to Airbus-Bombardier JV
2017年10月27日 / 下午3点00分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Embraer CFO says weaker 2018 unrelated to Airbus-Bombardier JV

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A weaker 2018 performance outlook for Embraer SA is not related to a newly announced partnership between Airbus SA and Bombardier Inc, which should have a limited effect on the Brazilian planemaker next year, Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo told journalists on Friday.

Filippo said Embraer’s preliminary 2018 forecast for weaker revenue and profitability was due to the inefficiency of parallel assembly lines as the company transitions to next-generation aircraft. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

