February 5, 2018 / 10:37 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

Brazil's Embraer signs letter for sale of six KC-390s to SkyTech

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Monday its defense unit Embraer Defesa & Segurança has signed a letter of intent to sell up to six KC-390 airlifters to aviation services company SkyTech.

Embraer, which is in talks for a tie-up with Boeing Co , said in a statement the KC-390s would be used for defense projects. The statement said SkyTech was a partnership between HiFly of Portugal and Adagold Aviation of Australia. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Matthew Lewis)

