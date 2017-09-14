FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Embraer eyes making turboprop plane to rival ATR, Bombardier
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上11点23分 / 1 个月前

Embraer eyes making turboprop plane to rival ATR, Bombardier

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is considering the development of a new turboprop passenger plane, the company said on Thursday, potentially returning to a segment dominated by the Franco-Italian ATR and Canada’s Bombardier Inc.

Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, said it recently consulted with airlines about “potential opportunities in the turboprop market,” but added any decision was far off.

The idea represents a possible sharp reversal for a company that tailed off making turboprops in the 1990s to focus on regional jets — a segment it now leads globally, generating just over half of its revenue.

“It is important to emphasize that Embraer is far from any decision to launch a new turboprop program and the process is in the evaluation phase,” the company said in an emailed statement. “This is an early, but key step, in establishing if there is a business case for a modern turboprop platform.”

Embraer took a similar stance earlier this decade, but chose to hold back. The company will roll out the next generation of its commercial E-Jet lineup in the next few years, freeing up research and development resources for a new family of products.

Between Bombardier’s Q400 and the market-leading ATR, co-owned by Airbus SE and Leonardo SpA, there are about 100 turboprop airliners made each year.

Embraer’s head of commercial aviation, John Slattery, told the Aviation Club in London that existing passenger turboprops were “decades old,” creating an opening for an entrant with a new airframe and engines, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news on Thursday.

ATR Chief Executive Christian Scherer told reporters in Paris on Wednesday there was limited room in the market for a third Western turboprop manufacturer. Demand was strong in Asia and Latin America and picking up in the United States, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below