FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon bonds rebound as PM Hariri says to return home soon
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 早上8点54分 / 2 天前

Lebanon bonds rebound as PM Hariri says to return home soon

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lebanese dollar bonds rebounded on Monday after Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said he would return to the country soon and could rescind his resignation if Shi‘ite group Hezbollah agreed to stay out of regional conflicts.

The bonds have sold off heavily over the last week on belief Hariri had been coerced into resigning by Saudi Arabia. The resignation and its aftermath thrust Lebanon back to the forefront of the conflict between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi‘ite Iran.

The 2024 bond rose 2.4 cents while issues maturing 2027, 2028 and 2032 rose as much as 1.6 cents , Reuters data showed.

“There’s been a slight easing in concerns that a proxy conflict will erupt between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” said Jason Tuvey, an economist at Capital Economics.

“But with (Prince Mohammed bin Salman) taking an increasingly aggressive stance, markets have built in an additional risk premium into the regional volatile markets.” (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sujata Rao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below