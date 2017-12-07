EMERGING MARKETS-Political risks keep emerging stocks near 2-mth lows

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Political risks and a firm dollar kept emerging markets in check on Thursday, with equities trading near two-month lows and currencies losing more ground against the greenback.

A selloff in tech shares had pummelled emerging shares on Wednesday but while the sector enjoyed a small recovery, the broader emerging equity index seesawed around flat.

The focus is now on the United States where Congress and the White House face a Friday deadline to raise the debt limit and avert a shutdown in government spending.

On currency markets the rand and the lira tumbled half a percent against the greenback, which is close to two-week highs , while the rouble weakened to new two-week lows, hurt by the finance ministry’s plans to raise dollar purchases .

Markets will also be wary of adding more emerging market risk before events such as Friday’s U.S. jobs data, next week’s expected 25 basis-point U.S. rate rise and a central bank meeting in Turkey which will be key to stabilising the lira.

“It seems we are heading into a mini ‘perfect storm’ for emerging markets. Optimism on U.S. tax reforms is supporting dollar and U.S. yields, while equity markets are experiencing a decent correction and portfolio flows are turning negative,” Credit Agricole wrote, predicting more pressure in coming days.

JPMorgan’s ELMI Plus index, a key emerging currency gauge, closed on Wednesday at two-week lows.

South African stocks traded at six-week lows, extending Wednesday’s plunge, which was the biggest daily fall in a year. The losses were caused by a selloff in Steinhoff shares when the firm announced an investigation into accounting irregularities .

Steinhoff remained under pressure falling another 32 percent in Johannesburg.

In the Gulf, Qatari stocks fell 0.3 percent, reversing recent gains that were driven by hopes of a resolution to its diplomatic dispute with other Gulf states. Those hopes have been dashed.

