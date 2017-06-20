FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks fall on lower commodity prices
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 下午3点45分 / 2 个月前

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies, stocks fall on lower commodity prices

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

    SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks dropped on Tuesday as falling prices of commodities from
crude oil to iron ore curbed demand for assets from exporters of
basic products.
    News of increased supply by several key oil producers
hammered crude futures to a seven-month low, extending a trend
that has undermined attempts by OPEC and others to support
prices by cutting output.
    Currencies of oil exporters led the declines in Latin
American foreign exchange markets, with the Colombian peso
 slipping 2.2 percent to its weakest in a year. The
Mexican peso was down 0.9 percent.
    Shares of oil companies tumbled, weighing on stock markets
in the region. Losses in shares of Brazilian state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points
from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, while
shares of Colombia's Ecopetrol dropped nearly 3
percent.
    Brazilian miner Vale SA also fell as concerns
over Chinese demand for steel and global oversupply dragged iron
ore futures lower.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1535 GMT:
 Stock indexes                          daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                             Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1008.15    -0.47    17.47
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                    2509.16    -1.31     8.62
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               61560.23    -0.73     2.21
                                                 
 Mexico IPC                   48991.98    -0.36     7.34
                                                 
 Chile IPSA                    4808.32    -0.33    15.82
                                                 
 Chile IGPA                   24080.94    -0.31    16.14
                                                 
 Argentina MerVal             21657.19     1.71    28.01
                                                 
 Colombia IGBC                10871.30     -0.3     7.34
                                                 
 Venezuela IBC               118237.12    -0.56   272.93
                                                 
                                                        
 Currencies                             daily %    YTD %
                                         change   change
                                Latest           
 Brazil real                    3.3122    -0.84    -1.90
                                                 
 Mexico peso                   18.1250    -0.91    14.45
                                                 
 Chile peso                      665.2    -0.56     0.83
                                                 
 Colombia peso                 3041.41    -2.17    -1.31
 Peru sol                        3.276    -0.31     4.21
                                                 
 Argentina peso (interbank)    16.1350    -0.53    -1.61
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)       16.59    -0.36     1.39
                                                 
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below