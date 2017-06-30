FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as oil lifts Petrobras; political woes linger
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 下午4点19分 / 1 个月前

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as oil lifts Petrobras; political woes linger

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on
Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo
Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though
caution due to the country's political crisis lingered.
    Crude futures rose for the seventh straight session, in
their longest bull run since April. Shares of Petrobras rose 1.8
percent, lifting the Bovespa stock index 1 percent.
    Shares of sewage and water utility Cia de Saneamento Básico
do Estado de São Paulo SA advanced 1.7 percent after
regulators allowed a higher-than-expected increase in tariffs
charged by peer Copasa, fueling optimism over the sector. Shares
of Cia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais, as Copasa is
formally known, jumped 4.7 percent. 
    Still, traders remained cautious and fearful of further
delays in the implementation of President Michel Temer's agenda
of structural reform amid mounting corruption scandals.
    The Brazilian real was nearly flat, weighed down by
political concerns that drove its biggest quarterly loss in
nearly two years.
    Most other Latin American currencies seesawed as investors
pursued month-end adjustments to their portfolios. The Mexican
peso slipped 0.2 percent, but still headed for its
second quarterly gain in a row.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1011.02     -0.3     17.6
 MSCI LatAm                          2543.85     0.48     8.17
 Brazil Bovespa                     62849.02     0.98     4.35
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 49621.32     0.86     8.72
 Chile IPSA                          4745.75     0.33    14.32
 Chile IGPA                         23775.84     0.29    14.67
 Argentina MerVal                   21740.65      1.3    28.51
 Colombia IGBC                      10834.99    -0.08     6.98
 Venezuela IBC                     122949.66    -0.23   287.79
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3057     0.05    -1.71
 Mexico peso                         18.0795    -0.18    14.74
                                                       
 Chile peso                            663.5     0.14     1.09
 Colombia peso                        3049.6    -0.20    -1.58
 Peru sol                              3.246     0.00     5.18
 Argentina peso (interbank)          16.5900    -0.51    -4.31
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             16.65     0.36     1.02
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Tom Brown)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below