EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso down on strong U.S. factory data

(Updates with final prices) SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso slipped on Thursday after U.S. manufacturing activity increased to its strongest level in nearly three years, driving expectations of faster rate hikes in coming months. An index of U.S. national factory activity tracked by the Institute for Supply Management rose to 57.8 last month, the strongest reading since August 2014, driving U.S. 10-year yields to their highest levels in seven weeks. The figures allayed some concerns over the pace of economic recovery that had left traders skeptical of the Federal Reserve's stated plan of raising U.S. rates once more before the end of 2017 and another three times next year. Faster policy tightening could dampen the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets, weighing on the value of their currencies. Mexico's peso weakened 0.56 percent against the dollar, tracking currencies from other emerging markets, and reaching its lowest level in over a week. Trading volumes were thin ahead of the U.S. July Fourth holiday on Tuesday. The benchmark Mexican stock index tracked Wall Street higher, rising to a lifetime high and closing up 0.5 percent. The Brazilian real rose slightly. Traders pointed to receding fears that a corruption scandal could delay President Michel Temer's agenda of economic structural reforms. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.4 percent as rising prices of iron ore lifted shares of miner Vale SA. Shares of sewage and water utility Cia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais SA, which are not part of the benchmark index, leapt after regulators allowed the company to raise tariffs by more than expected. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2110 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1014.24 0.34 17.62 MSCI LatAm 2557.91 0.54 9.28 Brazil Bovespa 63279.58 0.6 5.07 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50109.16 0.5 9.62 Chile IPSA 4783.89 0.77 15.24 Chile IGPA 23956.82 0.71 15.54 Argentina MerVal 22223.11 1.62 31.36 Colombia IGBC 10891.25 0.43 7.54 Venezuela IBC 123355.27 0.1 289.07 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.3051 0.23 -1.69 Mexico peso 18.2215 -0.56 13.82 Chile peso 662.0 0.26 1.31 Colombia peso 3044 -0.08 -1.40 Peru sol 3.257 -0.34 5.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.80 -1.31 -5.51 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.86 -0.41 -0.24 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool and Dan Grebler)