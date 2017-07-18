FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天前
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies strengthen on U.S. healthcare bill collapse
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午5点06分 / 18 天前

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies strengthen on U.S. healthcare bill collapse

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Tuesday after the collapse of a key U.S.
healthcare bill fostered doubts about President Donald Trump's
plans to lift the economy.
    Trump's promises to cut taxes and boost spending has
triggered expectations of faster inflation that could force the
U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than expected,
potentially draining capital from emerging markets.
    Trader skepticism over Trump's pledges grew after a second
attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to pass a healthcare reform
bill failed, casting further doubt over the Fed's plan to hike
rates once more this year.
    Currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile
 and Colombia strengthened between 0.5 percent
and 0.7 percent, extending gains last week.
    Wider emerging market stocks flirted with 27-month
highs but Latin American bourses mostly fell as traders feared
slower growth could translate into lower U.S. imports from key
trading partners in the region.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.2
percent. Losses were limited by advances in shares of
export-oriented companies, such as wood pulp maker Suzano Papel
e Celulose SA.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1650 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1052.50     0.09    21.95
 MSCI LatAm                          2728.62     0.29    16.24
 Brazil Bovespa                     65105.99    -0.16     8.10
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 51100.95    -0.45    11.96
 Chile IPSA                          5023.71    -0.46    21.01
 Chile IGPA                         25076.48    -0.38    20.94
 Argentina MerVal                   20927.04    -1.73    23.70
 Colombia IGBC                      10964.51    -0.79     8.26
 Venezuela IBC                     130240.12    -0.12   310.78
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1565     0.74     2.94
 Mexico peso                         17.4965     0.53    18.56
 Chile peso                              655     0.70     2.40
 Colombia peso                        3016.4     0.48    -0.49
 Peru sol                              3.243     0.12     5.27
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.0250    -0.56    -6.75
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.78    -0.34    -5.40
                                                       
 


 (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below