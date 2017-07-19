FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 天前
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso cheered by improved credit outlook
#中国进出口
#半岛局势
#脱欧
#图片精选
频道
专题
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
半岛局势
中国始终主张半岛问题应坚持通过对话协商解决--外交部
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
国际财经
锂加工行业加速筹措投资扩充产能 迎接电动车时代
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉计划发行垃圾债 为扩大Model 3生产争取筹资15亿美元
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月19日 / 晚上11点24分 / 20 天前

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso cheered by improved credit outlook

路透新闻部

4 分钟阅读

 (Recasts headline and lead paragraph on Mexico credit outlook,
NAFTA talks, updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso hit a new high
following an improved credit outlook for the country and a
Reuters report detailing an aggressive timetable for trade talks
between Mexico, the United States and Canada, before shedding
gains later on Wednesday.
    Overnight, the currency traded at 17.45 pesos per
U.S. dollar, the highest level since May 2016, before finally
closing down 0.41 percent at 17.55 per greenback.
    Late on Tuesday, rating agency Standard & Poor's revised
Mexico's sovereign credit outlook up to "stable" from "negative"
and lauded government efforts to rein in debt.
    Meanwhile sources told Reuters that U.S., Mexican and
Canadian officials agreed a fast-paced plan to rework the North
American Free Trade Agreement and conclude talks by early next
year to avoid Mexico's 2018 presidential elections.
    In Brazil, yields on interest rate futures fell on Wednesday
as traders increased bets on a sharp rate cut this month after a
new report showing deflation.
    The IGP-M price index, released Wednesday, fell 0.71 percent
between June 21 and July 10, the latest indicator pointing to a
drop in prices after the official IPCA index, released on July
7, fell in June for the first time in 11 years.
    The Brazilian real gained slightly, supported by
expectations of currency inflows after Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA
priced Brazil's largest initial public offering in four years on
Tuesday.
    
    Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 21:49 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                 daily %     YTD %
                                      Latest    change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1,060.12    +0.65    +22.95
 MSCI LatAm                          2,731.00    +0.05    +16.68
 Brazil Bovespa                     65,179.92    -0.24     +8.22
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 51,086.93    -0.03    +11.93
 Chile IPSA                          5,037.32    -0.05    +21.34
 Chile IGPA                         25,150.22    -0.01    +21.30
 Argentina MerVal                   21,450.40    +1.92    +26.79
 Colombia IGBC                      10,880.35    -0.95     +7.43
 Venezuela IBC                     131,324.09    +0.83   +314.20
                                                                
 Currencies                                    daily %     YTD %
                                                change    change
                                       Latest           
 Brazil real                            3.149    +0.19     +3.20
 Mexico peso                            17.55    -0.41    +17.55
 Chile peso                           653.500    +0.31     +2.63
 Colombia peso                      3,003.050    +0.15     -0.05
 Peru sol                               3.241    +0.06     +5.34
 Argentina peso (interbank)            17.130    +0.70     -7.33
                                                        
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.770    +0.39     -5.35
                                                        
    

 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese and
Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below