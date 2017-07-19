EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso cheered by improved credit outlook

(Recasts headline and lead paragraph on Mexico credit outlook, NAFTA talks, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso hit a new high following an improved credit outlook for the country and a Reuters report detailing an aggressive timetable for trade talks between Mexico, the United States and Canada, before shedding gains later on Wednesday. Overnight, the currency traded at 17.45 pesos per U.S. dollar, the highest level since May 2016, before finally closing down 0.41 percent at 17.55 per greenback. Late on Tuesday, rating agency Standard & Poor's revised Mexico's sovereign credit outlook up to "stable" from "negative" and lauded government efforts to rein in debt. Meanwhile sources told Reuters that U.S., Mexican and Canadian officials agreed a fast-paced plan to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement and conclude talks by early next year to avoid Mexico's 2018 presidential elections. In Brazil, yields on interest rate futures fell on Wednesday as traders increased bets on a sharp rate cut this month after a new report showing deflation. The IGP-M price index, released Wednesday, fell 0.71 percent between June 21 and July 10, the latest indicator pointing to a drop in prices after the official IPCA index, released on July 7, fell in June for the first time in 11 years. The Brazilian real gained slightly, supported by expectations of currency inflows after Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA priced Brazil's largest initial public offering in four years on Tuesday. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 21:49 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,060.12 +0.65 +22.95 MSCI LatAm 2,731.00 +0.05 +16.68 Brazil Bovespa 65,179.92 -0.24 +8.22 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 51,086.93 -0.03 +11.93 Chile IPSA 5,037.32 -0.05 +21.34 Chile IGPA 25,150.22 -0.01 +21.30 Argentina MerVal 21,450.40 +1.92 +26.79 Colombia IGBC 10,880.35 -0.95 +7.43 Venezuela IBC 131,324.09 +0.83 +314.20 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.149 +0.19 +3.20 Mexico peso 17.55 -0.41 +17.55 Chile peso 653.500 +0.31 +2.63 Colombia peso 3,003.050 +0.15 -0.05 Peru sol 3.241 +0.06 +5.34 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.130 +0.70 -7.33 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.770 +0.39 -5.35 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew Hay)