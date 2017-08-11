EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm slightly on U.S. data; geopolitics weigh

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies inched up on Friday after data showing tepid U.S. inflation cast further doubts over the prospect of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike by year-end. Expectations of a slower path of policy tightening in the United States fostered demand for higher-risk assets. But most stock markets in the region were dragged downward by tensions surrounding North Korea, which have driven sharp risk-aversion over the past few days. The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso firmed 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, tracking a worldwide decline in the U.S. dollar after consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, undershooting analyst expectations. The report could prompt Fed officials, who have largely seen the recent ease in price hikes as temporary, to hold off on policy tightening as they await further signs that inflation is heading toward their 2 percent target. Still, investors said the upswing may not last long as geopolitical uncertainty lingers. "We may as well see some profit-taking after the weekend," Mirae Asset head of operations Pablo Spyer said. The Chilean peso was flat after Fitch downgraded the country's sovereign rating to 'A' from 'A+'. Stock markets in Mexico, Chile and Colombia fell, extending recent losses on simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying what he called U.S. military solutions were "locked and loaded" as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war. Still, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index eked out a gain of 0.35 percent, driven higher by corporate updates from power utility Cia Paranaense de Energia SA and for-profit college operator Kroton Educacional SA. Preferred shares in Copel, as the power utility is known, led the gains after it called off plans to issue new stock that would have diluted current shares. The announcement outshone an 85 percent drop in second-quarter net profit. Kroton common shares posted their biggest daily gain in two months after it posted forecast-beating net income and operating profit in the second quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,041.90 -1.35 22.49 Brazil Bovespa 67,228.81 0.35 11.63 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,748.89 -0.31 11.19 Chile IPSA 5,028.97 -0.56 21.14 Chile IGPA 25,101.33 -0.51 21.06 Argentina MerVal 21,393.08 1.23 26.45 Colombia IGBC 10,786.73 -0.1 6.50 Venezuela IBC 182,728.92 -0.3 476.34 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1644 0.33 2.68 Mexico peso 17.8370 0.76 16.30 Chile peso 648.15 0.04 3.48 Colombia peso 2,978.24 0.70 0.78 Peru sol 3.248 0.09 5.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.7250 -0.11 -10.44 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.47 0.05 -8.93 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; additional reporting by Claudia Violante, editing by G Crosse)