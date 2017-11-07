EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean stocks up on earnings, Latam FX rebounds

(Adds details on Chilean stocks, updates prices) SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks rose on Monday, lifted by strong earnings reports, while Latin American currencies rebounded from the previous week's sell-off as rising commodities prices drove investors to hunt for bargains. Brazil's real gained nearly 1.5 percent while Mexico's peso firmed about 0.9 percent after suffering hefty losses on Friday. Colombian markets were closed due to a local holiday. A jump in commodity prices helped fuel demand for currencies from exporters of basic materials, such as Mexico and Brazil. Crude prices hit their highest since July 2015 on Monday as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend with an anti-corruption crackdown. The dollar also lost ground broadly as uncertainties related to proposed U.S. tax revisions and the future composition of the Federal Open Market Committee discouraged traders from bidding the greenback higher. Shares in Chilean miner CAP rose more than 5 percent after earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, helped by higher iron prices. Forestry group CMPC added 3.32 percent after its earnings also doubled during the third quarter as wood pulp prices rose. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0015 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1133.53 0.65 30.61 MSCI LatAm 2829.25 2.04 18.46 Brazil Bovespa 74310.79 0.53 23.38 Mexico IPC 48979.58 0.92 7.31 Chile IPSA 5527.56 0.76 33.15 Chile IGPA 27773.58 0.7 33.95 Argentina MerVal 27978.33 0.12 65.38 Colombia IGBC 10574.24 Closed 4.41 Venezuela IBC 709.37 -0.55 -97.76 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2580 1.48 -0.27 Mexico peso 19.0365 0.92 8.97 Chile peso 632.1 0.35 6.11 Colombia peso 3036.16 Closed -1.14 Peru sol 3.238 0.15 5.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.6350 -0.54 -9.98 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.96 0.39 -6.35 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Tom Brown)