FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips ahead of NAFTA trade talks
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 下午3点09分 / 1 天前

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso slips ahead of NAFTA trade talks

5 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso slipped on
Monday ahead of the latest round of trade negotiations between
Mexico, the United States and Canada later this week.
    Concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump could make good on
his threats to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) have battered the Mexican currency in recent weeks.
Trump has put forward increasingly strict demands in the
negotiations.
    "The market is no longer optimistic on seeing any
significant gain in this round of negotiations, and is actually
concerned that differences will widen," economists at Continuum
Economics wrote in a client note.
    Mexico sells over three-quarters of its exports to the
United States.
    Nevertheless, losses in the Mexican currency have been
limited by the Mexican central bank's assurance that it could
act to cushion the currency's decline.
    The central bank has sold foreign hedges repeatedly in a bid
to curb potential inflationary pressure from a weaker currency.
In its last policy statement, the bank flagged risks to
inflation saying it was necessary to maintain a prudent monetary
policy given multiple risks faced by the economy, including
trade with the United States.
    The peso fell 0.3 percent on Monday, in line with
other Latin American currencies. The Brazilian real
weakened 0.3 percent, while the Colombian peso dipped 0.2
percent.
    Emerging market currencies have seen some volatility in
recent weeks as the outlook for a U.S. tax overhaul became
increasingly unclear. 
    Many investors had bet on further losses in emerging markets
in case Trump's tax plan stoked inflation and forced the Federal
Reserve to hike interest rates faster than expected.
    But lawmakers' resistance to such plans has reduced such
prospects. Senate Republicans have unveiled a new tax plan that
differs from the version in the House of Representatives, and
there are few signs of a compromise.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was nearly
flat as concerns over President Michel Temer's ability to pass a
constitutional amendment streamlining the social security system
lingered.
    Units, a blend of common and preferred shares, in Renova
Energia SA slumped nearly 9 percent after Brookfield
Asset Management Inc unveiled a binding proposal for
the renewable energy firm below Friday's closing price.

        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:
 Stock indexes                              daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                 Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets            1122.96     -0.49    30.87
                                                     
 MSCI LatAm                       2730.93     -0.89    17.72
 Brazil Bovespa                  72224.41      0.08    19.92
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC              47724.90     -0.63     4.56
                                                     
 Chile IPSA                       5371.67     -0.43    29.39
 Chile IGPA                      27065.99      -0.4    30.54
 Argentina MerVal                26960.50     -0.44    59.36
 Colombia IGBC                   10761.69     -0.42     6.26
 Venezuela IBC                     658.68      0.44   -97.92
                                                            
 Currencies                                 daily %    YTD %
                                             change   change
                                                     
                                   Latest            
 Brazil real                       3.2867     -0.25    -1.14
                                                     
 Mexico peso                      19.1600     -0.30     8.27
                                                     
 Chile peso                           633     -0.28     5.96
 Colombia peso                       3013     -0.20    -0.38
 Peru sol                           3.243      0.00     5.27
                                                     
 Argentina peso (interbank)       17.5500     -0.28    -9.54
                                                     
 Argentina peso (parallel)          17.93      0.11    -6.19
                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below