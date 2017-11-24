EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chile, Brazil stocks, inflation in Mexico

(Updates with final prices, details from Mexico) SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Equities markets across Latin America fell on Thursday amid light Thanksgiving trading, led by the blue-chip IPSA index in Chile, where investors are still jittery over a weak performance by conservatives in elections over the weekend. On Thursday leftist Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier, competing in a run-off after coming second in a first round on Sunday, said he was open to eliminating Chile's quasi-private pension fund system for a state-run model. Additionally, workers at BHP Billiton Ltd's major Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job temporarily, spooking investors in the mining-dependent country. The IPSA closed down 1.84 percent. In Mexico, the S&P/BVM IPC index slipped by 0.13 percent after data showed a surprise acceleration in inflation in early November, complicating the central bank's hopes of dampening price pressures before the end of 2017. Shares in miner Grupo Mexico put downward pressure on the stock index, slipping 2.08 percent. Brazil's Bovespa dipped 0.04 percent as President Michel Temer continues to face difficulties pushing through a pension reform seen as key to shoring up fiscal health. On Wednesday night, the congressman in charge of drafting the reform presented a new version in an event at Temer's official residence. However, attendance was poorer that expected, which some analysts interpreted as a sign of relatively weak support for the measure. Among the poorly performing major constituents of the index was steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA , whose shares fell by 1.28 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2330 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1152.40 -0.37 33.65 MSCI LatAm 2820.30 0.18 20.49 Brazil Bovespa 74486.576 -0.04 23.68 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 48136.24 -0.13 5.46 Chile IPSA 5034.33 -1.84 21.27 Chile IGPA 25361.77 -1.74 22.32 Argentina MerVal 27293.31 -0.13 61.33 Colombia IGBC 10862.65 -0.14 7.25 Venezuela IBC 704.63 1.16 -97.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2226 0.38 0.83 Mexico peso 18.61 0.18 11.47 Chile peso 635 -0.22 5.65 Colombia peso 2976.75 -0.13 0.83 Peru sol 3.237 -0.03 5.47 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.38 0.17 -8.66 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.05 0.22 -6.81 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)