EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian, Chilean equities slip as political concerns weigh

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark equities index and currency lost ground on Thursday as markets remained jittery about the uneven progress of a pension reform bill seen as key to shoring up the nation's fiscal health. Worldwide, emerging markets came under heavy selling pressure even as U.S. equity markets rallied, with the MSCI International EM price index posting a 1.8 percent loss for its steepest drop in six months. Brazilian President Michel Temer is looking to gain solid support for the pension bill from the centrist Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB). In order to get the 308 votes needed for passage in Brazil's lower chamber, he will also need to win the support of a number of smaller parties. "The only chance now is a definitive understanding between (the PSDB and Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party) to pressure smaller actors into entering the accord with the risk of losing more if they remain outside," analysts at Lerosa Investimentos wrote in a note to clients. The Bovespa fell 1.0 percent, while the real slid 0.56 percent. Among the poor performers on the Bovespa was energy holding company CPFL Energia SA, which plummeted more than 9 percent. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index also lost ground, falling 0.58 percent, as investors remained wary about a tight Dec. 19 presidential election. Mexico's stocks and currency weakened as investors hesitated ahead of the U.S. Senate's vote on Republicans' tax proposal. Analysts said a tax cut could ultimately drive investments from Mexico to the United States. Mexico's stock index fell 1.11 percent, with telecommunications firm America Movil and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico falling 2.50 percent and 4.13 percent, respectively. The Mexican peso weakened 0.37 percent to the dollar. ($1 = 3.26 reais) Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1956 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1120.24 -1.85 32.37 MSCI LatAm 2716.17 -2.33 18.81 Brazil Bovespa 71573.24 -1.55 18.84 Mexico IPC 47167.38 -0.96 3.34 Chile IPSA 5005.27 -0.15 20.57 Chile IGPA 25177.22 -0.16 21.43 Argentina MerVal 26864.71 -0.14 58.79 Colombia IGBC 10827.12 -0.2 6.90 Venezuela IBC 1319.87 13.08 -95.84 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2681 0.08 -0.58 Mexico peso 18.6340 -0.37 11.32 Chile peso 647 -0.45 3.66 Colombia peso 3015.9 -0.43 -0.48 Peru sol 3.233 0.03 5.60 Argentina peso 17.3000 0.78 -8.24 (interbank) Argentina peso 17.91 1.17 -6.09 (parallel) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)