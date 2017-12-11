FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 11:36 PM / in 18 hours

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks see highest rise in two years on copper prices

3 分钟阅读

    By Felipe Iturrieta and Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks rose more than
2 percent on Monday, their highest daily rise in almost two
years, driven by foreign buyers in large stocks and higher
prices for copper, the country's main export.
    The IPSA index rose 2.69 percent to 5,018.67 points,
its best performance since January 2016.
    The copper reference price on the London Metals
Exchange rose 1.5 percent, its largest daily rise in almost two
months. Shares in industrial giant Empresas Copec rose
6.25 percent.
    Traders said that the rise was also partly a lag from a
national holiday on Friday, a day which was positive for markets
around the world.
    Brazilian stocks closed nearly flat ahead of a crucial week
for the government's plans to streamline the social security
system and curb public debt.
    Investors widely see the unpopular bill as crucial to
regaining an investment grade rating, meeting budget laws and
avoiding a fiscal crisis.
    But lawmakers have shown strong resistance to the
constitutional amendment, raising the threat that a lower house
vote is delayed to early 2018.
    Trading in most Latin American markets was muted as
investors avoided making big bets ahead of central bank meetings
across the region.
    Central banks in Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru will meet
throughout the week to set benchmark interest rates.
    Also helping to foster caution, the Federal Reserve is
scheduled to release its monetary policy statement on Wednesday.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, and is
seen possibly tightening two or three times in 2018. But
still-sluggish inflation and wage growth has clouded next year's
policy outlook.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes at 2300 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                         daily %  YTD % change
                         Latest         change  
 MSCI Emerging           1119.97          0.83         29.89
 Markets                                        
 MSCI LatAm              2720.30          0.67         16.22
                                                
 Brazil Bovespa         72800.04          0.09         20.88
                                                
 Mexico IPC             47699.04          0.27          4.50
                                                
 Chile IPSA              5018.67          2.69         20.89
                                                
 Chile IGPA             25211.15          2.42         21.59
                                                
 Argentina MerVal       27307.06          1.73         61.41
                                                
 Colombia IGBC          11068.78          1.81          9.29
                                                
 Venezuela IBC           1292.52         -3.19        -95.92
                                                
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrew Hay and Diane
Craft)

