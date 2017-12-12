FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa drops 1 pct on pension jitters
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 下午2点47分 / 2 天前

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's Bovespa drops 1 pct on pension jitters

5 分钟阅读

    SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index led declines among Latin American equities markets on
Tuesday, falling more than 1 percent amid persisting uncertainty
over the passage of pension reform legislation seen as key to
the nation's fiscal health.
    Speaking to journalists in Argentina late on Sunday,
President Michel Temer said a vote on streamlining Brazil's
social security system could be delayed until early 2018 as the
government struggles to gather support among lawmakers. On
Monday, Carlos Marun, a key lawmaker in Temer's Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party, told journalists the government still
lacked 40 to 50 votes. 
    An early 2018 vote would fall dangerously close to
parliamentary and presidential elections, making approval of the
unpopular measure less likely.
    "If it's not this year, it will be in the beginning of next
year," Temer said, according to a transcript of a news
conference.
    In separate comments on Tuesday, Rodrigo Maia, the speaker
of Brazil's lower house, said he was planning to put the pension
bill to a vote next week. He added that it was unclear if the
government had the support needed to pass the bill and send it
to the nation's senate.
    The Bovespa fell more than 1.2 percent in morning
trading, but firmed slightly after Maia's comments. By midday
the Bovespa was off 1.01 percent, while the nation's real
currency was down 0.58 percent.
    Among the nation's top performing stocks was private
education company Kroton Educacional SA, which rose
2.4 percent after previewing an aggressive expansion plan at an
investors' day on Monday.
    Other markets in Latin America were relatively quiet on
Tuesday. 
    Colombia's peso was the biggest mover on currency
markets, dropping 0.58 percent after Standard & Poor's lowered
the country's long-term foreign currency rating to BBB- on
Monday, citing the its weakened policy flexibility.
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1359 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1113,30      -0,6     29,89
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2689,37     -1,14     16,22
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 72069,55        -1     19,66
                                                    
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             47699,04      0,27      4,50
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5021,79      0,06     20,97
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     25230,67      0,08     21,69
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               27307,06         0     61,41
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  11068,78         0      9,29
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   1289,61     -0,23    -95,93
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3,3151     -0,58     -1,99
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     19,0900     -0,14      8,66
                                                    
 Chile peso                        654,5      0,15      2,48
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3029,56     -0,58     -0,93
 Peru sol                          3,234      0,00      5,57
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17,2100      0,17     -7,76
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         17,88      0,00     -5,93
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below