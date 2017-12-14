FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency touches 7-month low as pension vote delayed
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 14, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency touches 7-month low as pension vote delayed

4 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Thursday
hit a fresh seven-month low after the lower house of Congress
delayed to February a vote on a key bill to cut social security
benefits.
    President Michel Temer had said he hoped for a vote by
Tuesday, but he has struggled to rally lawmaker support for the
unpopular pension cuts, which many investors consider essential
to reining in Brazil's surging public debt.
    Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said the vote will now be
held on Feb. 19.
    Traders saw the move as reducing the likelihood of passing
the unpopular bill, as it puts the vote closer to October's
presidential and parliamentary elections.
    The Brazilian real weakened as much as 0.9 percent to
3.3464 per dollar, the weakest since May. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.8
percent, dragged down by blue-chip shares, such as miner Vale SA
, oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA and
lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA.
    Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA also
fell as traders feared putting off the pension reform vote could
delay the process of privatizing the state-controlled power
utility.
    In Chile, the peso led currency gains in Latin
America, closing at a two-week high as rising prices for copper
supported further profit-taking after the peso touched a
five-month low earlier this week.
    Mexico's peso, however, slipped 0.5 percent as
traders remained cautious ahead of a central bank interest rate
decision later on the day.
    Analysts narrowly expect Mexico's central bank to raise its
benchmark interest rate on Thursday to counter a recent uptick
in inflation and match a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock indexes                  Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                            pct    change
                                          change   
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1,120.20     0.12    29.75
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                     2,700.53    -1.16    16.73
 Brazil Bovespa                72,312.15    -0.83    20.07
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC            48,444.95     0.35     6.14
 Chile IPSA                     5,114.00    -0.41    23.19
 Chile IGPA                    25,671.92    -0.42    23.81
 Argentina MerVal              27,354.78     1.18    61.69
 Colombia IGBC                 11,050.36    -0.43     9.11
 Venezuela IBC                  1,265.50     0.63   -96.01
                                                          
 Currencies                     Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                            pct    change
                                          change   
 Brazil real                      3.3425    -0.83    -2.79
 Mexico peso                     19.1035    -0.51     8.59
 Chile peso                        638.3     1.17     5.08
 Colombia peso                   2,995.8     0.45     0.19
 Peru sol                           3.24    -0.22     5.37
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17.4000    -0.46    -8.76
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         17.91     0.11    -6.09
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below