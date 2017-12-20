EMERGING MARKETS-U.S. tax plan crimps major LatAm currencies

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Bruno Federowski BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Several Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday as the U.S. Congress passed a dramatic tax overhaul, fueling expectations of faster Fed interest rate hikes in coming months. Currencies from Mexico, Chile and Brazil slipped between 0.06 percent and 0.29 percent. The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years. Tax cuts could lift U.S. inflation and force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy at a faster-than-expected pace, driving capital away from high-yielding assets. Still, doubts over the bill's efficacy in boosting economic growth in the United States curbed the dollar's gains. "I expect there'll be pressure on the U.S. fiscal accounts without a substantial improvement to economic growth," Wagner Investimentos director José Faria Junior said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.94 percent. Banks such as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA were among the gainers after Brazil's central bank lowered reserve requirements, injecting 6.5 billion reais ($1.97 billion) into the economy. In Mexico, the IPC benchmark stock exchange and currency were erratic as the tax bill neared passage, with the peso reaching its lowest levels since mid-November. The index closed down 0.04 percent. "Investors speculate that Mexico could be affected in terms of competitiveness against the United States in the attraction of investment," CI Banco wrote in a note to investors. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2053 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1132.25 0 31.3 MSCI LatAm 2767.21 0.57 17.55 Brazil Bovespa 73367.03 0.94 21.82 Mexico IPC 48385.05 -0.04 6.01 Chile IPSA 5528.71 -1.06 33.18 Chile IGPA 27795.22 -0.86 34.06 Argentina MerVal 28083.92 1.36 66.00 Colombia IGBC 11147.11 0.39 10.06 Venezuela IBC 1286.54 -0.32 -95.94 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2972 -0.11 -1.46 Mexico peso 19.2555 -0.29 7.73 Chile peso 620.4 -0.06 8.11 Colombia peso 2962.3 0.13 1.32 Peru sol 3.267 0.43 4.50 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.7500 0.00 -10.56 Argentina peso (parallel) 18.01 0.83 -6.61 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Additional reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Gregorio and Rosalba O'Brien)