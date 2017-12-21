FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on deal talk, credit chatter
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 21, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 4 days ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on deal talk, credit chatter

5 分钟阅读

    SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's blue-chip Bovespa
index led gains across Latin American equities markets
on Thursday, jumping 2.3 percent after the Wall Street Journal
reported that Boeing Co had entered into potential
takeover talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA.
    According to the Journal, Boeing and Embraer have been
discussing a deal in which Boeing would pay a relatively large
premium on Embraer's shares, but the parties are waiting to see
if Brazil's government would approve such a deal.
    Brazil-listed shares in Embraer shot up 21.3 percent after a
brief halt in trading, and were trading at 20 reais ($6.06) by
mid-afternoon.
    Brazilian equities also rose on comments by Finance Minister
Henrique Meirelles that temporarily warded off fears of a credit
downgrade.
    Speculation has swirled that major credit ratings agencies
like S&P and Fitch, both of which give Brazil a BB, will
downgrade Brazil's debt as the nation's legislators struggle to
pass a pension legislation overhaul seen as key to shoring up
the country's budget deficit.
    However, Meirelles said he had not discussed a credit
downgrade in recent meetings with S&P, Fitch and Moody's, adding
that he had received no information suggesting such a move was
imminent.
    The Bovespa had popped 2.34 percent by mid-afternoon, with
most of those gains coming after Meirelles' comments and the
Embraer news.
    The stock index was also aided by the performance of
state-owned oil major Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras.
    Shares in Petrobras shot up over 3 percent to 15.71 reais
after the company unveiled an investment plan projecting $74.5
billion of capital expenditure from 2018 to 2022, slightly above
projected investment for the 2017 to 2021 period.
    In a note to investors, Itau BBA analyst André S. Hachem
called the company's plan to start up eight new platforms during
that time "ambitious."
 ($1 = 3.30 reais)
     
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1721 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1135,58      0,24     31,38
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2798,65      1,01     18,37
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 75083,47      2,34     24,67
                                                    
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             48682,45       0,6      6,66
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5480,63     -0,87     32,02
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     27575,04     -0,79     32,99
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               28464,20      1,41     68,25
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  11191,50      0,26     10,50
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   1280,33     -0,48    -95,96
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3,2995     -0,18     -1,52
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     19,4170     -1,07      6,83
                                                    
 Chile peso                        620,5     -0,02      8,09
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2964,06     -0,17      1,26
 Peru sol                          3,257      0,31      4,82
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17,9200     -0,86    -11,41
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)            18      0,33     -6,56
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by James Dalgleish)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below