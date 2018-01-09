EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks and currency fall amid Latam slump

(Recasts with stock movements, updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Stocks across Latin America fell on Tuesday, with Brazil's benchmark index slipping back from an all-time record high and Mexico's index pressured by falling shares in retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index fell 0.65 percent after 11 consecutive days of gains, pressured by blue-chips such as lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and miner Vale SA . Mexico's benchmark index S&P/BMV IPC dropped 0.58 percent, hit by Wal-Mart de Mexico. Although Walmex shares reached a record high on Monday after releasing December sales data, they slipped 3.41 percent on Tuesday. Analysts said they expect little upside potential due to the already high valuations, with some saying that December sales failed to meet expectations. Latin American currencies also weakened as the U.S. dollar rebounded from an early 2018 sell-off that drove it to the lowest in more than three months. Currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia slipped between 0.06 percent and 0.43 percent on Tuesday. Emerging market currencies had rallied early in the year as solid economic growth figures drove investors away from the greenback and toward riskier assets. That move faded in recent days as expectations grew stronger that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates three times in 2018, potentially draining funds away from high-yielding assets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2047 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,203.79 -0.25 4.18 MSCI LatAm 2,952.44 -0.98 5.43 Brazil Bovespa 78,863.54 -0.65 3.22 Mexico IPC 49,703.15 -0.58 0.71 Chile IPSA 5,709.80 0.07 2.61 Chile IGPA 28,718.87 0.08 2.64 Argentina MerVal 32,149.49 -0.62 6.93 Colombia IGBC 11,852.26 -0.01 4.24 Venezuela IBC 1,301.67 2.45 3.05 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2482 -0.08 2.00 Mexico peso 19.2600 -0.19 2.28 Chile peso 608 -0.43 1.09 Colombia peso 2,907.9 -0.06 2.55 Peru sol 3.218 -0.09 0.59 Argentina peso (interbank) 18.9100 0.63 -1.64 Argentina peso (parallel) 19.49 0.46 -1.33 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Susan Thomas)