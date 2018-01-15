FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rises on NAFTA hopes
January 15, 2018 / 9:28 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rises on NAFTA hopes

4 分钟阅读

 (Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose to a
more than five-week high on Monday on hopes that U.S. President
Donald Trump may soften his stance on the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after negotiations hit a bumpy patch
last week.
    Renewed worries that Trump would scrap NAFTA had weighed on
the peso last week. The talks between the United States, Mexico
and Canada are edging closer to the start of campaigning for
Mexico's July 1 presidential election, making a breakthrough
more unlikely.
    However, market participants cited a media report by Axios
news site on Sunday that said Trump may be shying away from
terminating NAFTA, fearing it would disrupt a U.S. stock market
rally and harm farmers and agricultural communities, part of his
core constituency.
    Trump has said he wants the treaty renegotiated to better
favor U.S. interests, and that he will scrap NAFTA if this
cannot be achieved. Mexico sells around four-fifths of its
exports to the United States so it is particularly vulnerable to
increased U.S. protectionism.
    The peso strengthened just over 1 percent, by far
the biggest gainer in Latin America. Low trading volumes on
Monday due to the U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday helped
to accentuate currency moves.
    In a client note, Continuum Economics said that strength in
the peso should continue in the first quarter ahead of this
year's elections.
    "At least for a quarter, investors will be gaining a good
carry in one of the most liquid currencies in emerging markets.
After one quarter, we may see a return to defensive positions as
the market dives into Mexican presidential elections," the note
said.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2104 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1209.83      0.14      4.29
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    3005.28      0.61      5.61
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               79752.37      0.51      4.39
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   49410.81      0.56      0.11
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5745.95      0.22      3.26
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   28911.17      0.28      3.33
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             33622.84      2.76     11.83
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11553.76      -0.6      1.61
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 1986.42     20.44    -93.73
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.2152     -0.17      3.05
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   18.8425      1.03      4.55
                                                  
 Chile peso                      602.4      0.08      2.03
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2859.55     -0.13      4.28
 Peru sol                         3.21      0.19      0.84
                                                  
 Argentina peso                18.7300     -0.21     -0.69
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  19.56     -0.10     -1.69
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
    
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Diane Craft)

