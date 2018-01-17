EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks rise on foreign inflows, one-time news events

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index registered strong gains on Wednesday, breaching the 80,000-point mark for the second time, amid strong inflows of foreign capital and industry-related news that lifted some major stocks. In the first nine sessions of 2018, the Bovespa registered 3.584 billion reais ($1.11 billion) in inflows, well above the 2.2 billion reais registered in the same period last year. Analysts and investors say this trend is continuing, as high foreign liquidity levels and a continually improving Brazilian economy draw in capital. "Given that foreign assets are rather exhausted and, among emerging markets, Brazil was a little behind, we have this inflow of capital," said Carlos Eduardo Eichhorn, head of investment management at Mapfre Investimentos. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index had climbed 0.57 percent in early afternoon trade, while the nation's real currency ticked up a modest 0.03 percent. Brazil's Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de São Paulo , known as Sabesp, was among the big winners. Its shares shot up nearly 4 percent after regulators released specifics for a new tax regime that could favor the water and sewage service provider. Shares of state-run oil major Petróleo Brasileiro SA , or Petrobras, climbed almost 2 percent, after the government said it was setting up a committee to resolve an oil rights dispute dating back to 2010. Shares in Carrefour Brasil, one of the nation's two biggest food retailers, rose more than 2 percent after reporting a 5.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter gross sales on Tuesday. MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, Latin America's largest homebuilder by units sold, added about 1.5 percent after reporting contracted sales jumped 34.2 percent in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 3.23 reais) Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1219,74 0,15 5,13 MSCI LatAm 3021,74 0,68 6,12 Brazil Bovespa 80285,59 0,57 5,08 Mexico IPC 49547,26 0,11 0,39 Chile IPSA 5761,79 0,28 3,54 Chile IGPA 28971,73 0,21 3,54 Argentina MerVal 33851,60 0,98 12,59 Colombia IGBC 11779,23 -0,09 3,59 Venezuela IBC 2351,55 1,17 -92,58 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3,2273 0,03 2,66 Mexico peso 18,7300 0,22 5,17 Chile peso 604,07 -0,28 1,75 Colombia peso 2857,3 0,20 4,36 Peru sol 3,21 0,00 0,84 Argentina peso (interbank) 18,9300 -0,16 -1,74 Argentina peso (parallel) 19,57 0,15 -1,74 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Susan Thomas)