January 18, 2018 / 11:44 PM / in 12 hours

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean, Argentine equities hit record highs

4 分钟阅读

 (Updates prices)
    SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chile's equities market hit a
record intraday high on Thursday, boosted by conglomerate Copec
 and a better outlook for copper prices, while
Argentina's stock index also rose amid heavy interest from
international investors. 
    On Wednesday, the Chilean government raised its forecast for
the average 2018 price for copper, the nation's most
important export by far, to $3.06 from $2.95 previously.

    Chile's blue-chip IPSA index ended the day up 0.92
percent after reaching an all-time high of 5,845.72 points. 
    Shares in Copec, which owns forestry company Arauco, gained
the most, up 3.11 percent, to close at their highest ever level.
The stock was boosted by news that leading Brazilian pulpmaker
Fibria Celulose SA would hike its pulp prices. 
    Shares in Copec's holding company, AntarChile, rose
2.95 percent. 
    Argentina's smaller Merval index also hit an
all-time high after a Tuesday decision by the central bank to
cut the interest rate on its Lebac securities. Argentina's stock
market has benefited in recent months from foreign capital
inflows, as high liquidity abroad combines with a favorable
political outlook for the nation.
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2306 GMT:
    
                                                  
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1227.94      0.44      5.54
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    3069.88      0.63      7.86
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               80962.65     -0.28      5.97
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   49942.70      0.42      1.19
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    5839.37      0.92      4.94
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   29318.27      0.83      4.78
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             34049.35      1.34     13.25
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                11880.74      0.41      4.49
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 2305.57     -0.92     82.53
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.2096      0.23      3.36
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   18.6150      0.53      5.82
                                                  
 Chile peso                      604.9      0.28      1.61
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    2843     -0.16      4.89
 Peru sol                        3.214     -0.09      0.72
                                                  
 Argentina peso                18.8675     -0.04     -1.42
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  19.59      0.15     -1.84
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
    

 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Rosalba O'Brien)
