EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies steady after U.S. inflation data

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies held steady on Thursday an upswing in U.S. consumer prices only confirmed trader bets on quickening inflation. A jump in the cost of gasoline and rental accommodation drove a spike in U.S. consumer prices in August, another sign of firming inflation that could allow the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates once more this year. But traders said the report did not offer much new information, with many already expecting a strong reading following the previous day's U.S. producer prices data. "All in all, there were no big surprises and the market is reacting accordingly," trader José Ranieri at BGC Liquidez said. A string of mixed economic figures has raised doubt over the Fed's rate-hiking plans in recent months, fostering demand for high-yielding emerging market currencies. That has helped drive the Brazilian real to six-month highs, while the Mexican peso edged nearer to its highest levels since 2016. Also on Thursday, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.2 percent, dragged down by shares of miners and steelmakers in the wake of a decline in China-listed iron ore futures. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA extended their advance for a second day as traders hoped that Chief Executive Wesley Batista, who is at the center of a graft scandal, will be replaced. Reuters reported that the JBS board will delay discussing a replacement for Batista while it awaits a ruling on a motion to release him from jail on charges of insider trading. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1810 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,099.97 0.05 27.51 MSCI LatAm 2,963.73 0.24 26.32 Brazil Bovespa 74,659.27 -0.17 23.96 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,183.44 0.04 9.95 Chile IPSA 5,156.83 -0.12 24.22 Chile IGPA 25,766.44 -0.15 24.27 Argentina MerVal 23,750.97 -0.36 40.39 Colombia IGBC 11,131.82 -0.41 9.91 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1279 0.30 3.88 Mexico peso 17.7005 0.27 17.19 Chile peso 623.4 0.38 7.59 Colombia peso 2,899 0.42 3.54 Peru sol 3.238 0.00 5.44 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.9800 0.53 -6.51 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.82 0.17 -5.61 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)