FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rise amid global dollar weakness
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 下午5点16分 / 1 个月前

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American currencies rise amid global dollar weakness

4 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Friday as a global decline in the U.S. dollar
triggered a technical correction in emerging markets.
    Traders, however, said the upswing was unlikely to be
extended in the coming days, amid speculation that the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates once more this year and
escalating geopolitical tensions tied to North Korea. 
    Currencies from Brazil, Mexico and Colombia
 strengthened between 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent,
rebounding from the previous day's losses. 
    The move came as the dollar weakened against most developed
currencies after North Korea said it might test a
hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean following threats by U.S.
President Donald Trump to destroy the country.
    Most emerging market currencies were still headed for weekly
losses, two days after the Fed hinted that it could hike rates
in December, potentially draining capital away from
high-yielding assets.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.3
percent, dragged down by shares of miner Vale SA in
the wake of falling iron ore futures.
    Shares of Rumo SA rose by the most in almost two
months on news that the logistics operator plans to sell as much
as 2.63 billion reais ($841 million) in new shares to cut debt.

    Diversified retailer Carrefour Brasil SA, which
is not part of the benchmark index, marked its biggest loss
since going public in July after it unexpectedly replaced Chief
Executive Charles Desmartis with a 33-year veteran of parent
Carrefour SA.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1102.45    -0.52     28.52
 MSCI LatAm                         2984.78      0.2     27.27
 Brazil Bovespa                    75389.16    -0.28     25.17
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                50423.57    -0.24     10.47
 Chile IPSA                         5288.97     0.02     27.40
 Chile IGPA                        26403.55     0.04     27.34
 Argentina MerVal                  24959.05     1.55     47.53
 Colombia IGBC                     11118.79     0.39      9.78
 Venezuela IBC                    422906.19    -0.69   1233.87
                                                              
 Currencies                                  daily %     YTD %
                                              change    change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1277     0.51      3.88
 Mexico peso                        17.7460     0.77     16.89
                                                      
 Chile peso                          624.55    -0.07      7.39
 Colombia peso                      2901.35     0.44      3.45
 Peru sol                             3.247     0.03      5.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)         17.2900    -0.12     -8.18
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            17.89     0.34     -5.98
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below