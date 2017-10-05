EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit all-time high on economic optimism

(Adds details from Mexico, Peru; updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark stock index on Thursday briefly broke above the 78,000-point level for the first time ever, boosted by the outlook for an accelerating economic recovery and lower interest rates. The Bovespa rose as much as 1.9 percent to 78,024, a new all-time high, extending the index's gains so far this month to 5 percent. However, the index later shed most of the early gains to close up by just 0.03 percent at 76,617.53. Signs that Latin America's largest economy is emerging faster than expected from the deepest recession in a century have boosted demand for Brazilian assets. Low inflation has also allowed Brazil's central bank to slash interest rates, with traders all but convinced they will fall to record lows this year, heightening the allure of stocks. Elsewhere, Peru's stock index rose by 3.09 percent to its highest level in nearly five years. It was boosted by a jump in shares of miner Volcan after Glencore said it was ramping up its stake in the firm. Economists at Itaú Unibanco on Thursday revised their estimates for Brazilian gross domestic product growth in 2018 to 3 percent from 2.7 percent, saying the benchmark Selic interest rate is likely to fall to 6.5 percent. Shares whose performance is closely tied to economic growth, such as financials and utilities, led the early rally. State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA also rose as expectations that major producers could cut output next year lifted crude prices. Still, Brazil's real fell 0.67 percent as traders avoided big bets ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. Mexico's peso fell nearly 1.3 percent to its weakest level in four months, dragged down by uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and due to a rise in the dollar fueled by stronger U.S. economic data. New U.S. employment figures could help traders adjust their bets over the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases in the coming months. The U.S. central bank has signaled it will hike rates in December, potentially reducing demand for higher-yielding assets, but many investors expect it to take its time going forward as inflation remains below its 2 percent target. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2155 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,102.76 0.08 27.89 MSCI LatAm 3,000.00 0.06 28.17 Brazil Bovespa 76,617.53 0.03 27.21 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 50,480.92 -0.17 10.60 Chile IPSA 5,439.13 -0.21 31.02 Chile IGPA 27,210.85 -0.13 31.24 Argentina MerVal 27,015.58 2.04 59.69 Colombia IGBC 11,109.84 0.27 9.69 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1524 -0.67 3.07 Mexico peso 18.4995 -1.29 12.13 Chile peso 628.50 0.48 6.71 Colombia peso 2,925.60 0.33 2.58 Peru sol 3.261 -0.09 4.69 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.39 -0.26 -8.71 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.75 0.11 -5.24 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Ursula Scollo and Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)