FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 4-month low ahead of NAFTA talks
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月9日 / 晚上8点48分 / 9 天前

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits 4-month low ahead of NAFTA talks

4 分钟阅读

 (Updates prices)
    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso slipped on Monday
to its weakest in more than four months, mirroring a fall in
other Latin American currencies, ahead of the latest round of
talks over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
    The peso fell 0.7 percent to 18.675 to the dollar,
roughly in line with losses on the Brazilian and
Colombian currencies.
    Demand for high-yielding assets has waned since Friday, when
data showing rising U.S. wages fueled bets that the Federal
Reserve will increase interest rates faster than expected in
coming months.
    Fears of increased U.S. protectionism have hit the Mexican
peso particularly hard as the United States purchases over
three-quarters of Mexico's exports.
    Trade officials from Mexico, the United States and Canada
meet on Wednesday in the Washington area for a fourth round of
talks on renegotiating NAFTA amid signs of increasing tension
over the accord between Mexico and the administration of U.S.
President Donald Trump.
    Trump's "America First" policy has raised questions about
his government's desire to maintain NAFTA. Mexican officials
said last week that Trump risks sparking a "protectionist war"
with his demands.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.7
percent, weighed down by a decline in shares of miner Vale SA
 on the heels of falling iron ore futures.
    Still, shares in sewage and water utility Cia de Saneamento
Básico do Estado de São Paulo SA rose more than 2
percent after regulators sanctioned a 7.8888 percent tariff
hike.
    Chilean markets were closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:04
GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %      YTD %
                                            change     change
                               Latest               
 MSCI Emerging Markets          1100.50      -0.24      27.93
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                     2920.82      -1.11      26.19
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                75530.83      -0.69      25.41
 Mexico IPC                    50099.00      -0.41       9.76
 Chile IPSA                        0.00          0    -100.00
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                        0.00          0    -100.00
 Argentina MerVal              26773.17      -0.09      58.25
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                 11048.70      -0.64       9.09
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                   527.67      -99.9     -98.34
                                                             
 Currencies                                daily %      YTD %
                                            change     change
                                                    
                                 Latest             
 Brazil real                     3.1842       0.03       2.04
                                                    
 Mexico peso                    18.6750      -0.71      11.08
                                                    
 Chile peso                       633.3       0.00       5.91
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2947.3      -0.40       1.84
 Peru sol                         3.271      -0.06       4.37
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)     17.4300       0.11      -8.92
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)        17.82      -0.22      -5.61
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below