FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets down on lingering political concerns
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 下午3点26分 / 更新于 20 小时前

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian markets down on lingering political concerns

4 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real weakened on
Monday as investors fretted over President Michel Temer's
ability to pass belt-tightening measures.
    Concerns over his platform of structural reforms, seen as
key to curb growth of public debt and boost long-term economic
growth, had driven the biggest weekly decline in the Brazilian
currency since mid-May. 
    Lawmakers cleared Temer of corruption charges last week, but
a smaller show of support than a similar vote earlier this year
cast doubt over his plans to streamline the social security
system.
    "I'm still pessimistic over the approval of a pension
reform. With economic data improving, politicians may as well
delay such decisions in order not to lose voter support," Wagner
Investimentos director José Faria Júnior said.
    The Brazilian real slipped 0.6 percent, leading
losses in the region. 
    The Mexican peso slipped 0.2 percent, while the
Chilean peso was down 0.5 percent following a local
holiday on Friday.
    Traders avoided making risky bets ahead of the nomination of
the next Federal Reserve chair later this week, which should
provide further guidance on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes
in coming months.
    Higher U.S. rates could dampen demand for high-yielding
assets, reducing the value of emerging market currencies.
    Political concerns pushed Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index 1 percent lower. It was also weighed down by a
batch of mixed corporate results including steelmakers Cia
Siderúrgica Nacional SA and Usinas Siderúrgicas de
Minas Gerais SA, drugmaker Hypermarcas SA
and home furnishings producer Duratex SA.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1116.16     0.54    28.76
 MSCI LatAm                          2836.78    -0.52    21.83
 Brazil Bovespa                     75188.71    -1.04    24.84
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 49068.68    -0.29     7.51
 Chile IPSA                          5558.79     0.77    33.90
 Chile IGPA                         27858.05     0.72    34.36
 Argentina MerVal                   27420.79    -0.21    62.08
 Colombia IGBC                      10681.50    -0.74     5.46
 Venezuela IBC                        709.15     0.03   -97.76
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.2640    -0.64    -0.45
 Mexico peso                         19.1630    -0.22     8.25
                                                       
 Chile peso                            636.7    -0.46     5.34
 Colombia peso                       3003.56     0.21    -0.07
 Peru sol                               3.25    -0.12     5.05
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.6150     0.06    -9.88
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             18.09     0.17    -7.02
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below