EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX down as U.S. economic data overshadows wages
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月3日 / 下午3点33分 / 更新于 17 小时前

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm FX down as U.S. economic data overshadows wages

3 分钟阅读

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after upbeat data  on U.S. services and
manufacturing overshadowed tepid wage growth.
    U.S. services activity rose at the fastest pace since August
2005 in October, according to the ISM report on the nation's
non-manufacturing sector, easily outpacing analysts'
expectations.
    Along with data showing rising factory orders, the report
fueled hopes of increasing strength in the U.S. economy that
could drive the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at a
faster-than-expected pace in coming months.
    Higher U.S. rates would likely dampen demand for emerging
market currencies, which offer higher yields. Still, some
traders remained concerned over the U.S. labor market's strength
after a series of mixed reports.
    Earlier on Friday, data showed a sharp retreat in annual
U.S. wage gains and a surge in the number of people dropping out
of the work force in October, casting a doubt over the labor
market.
    Currencies from Brazil, Mexico, Chile
 and Colombia weakened between 1 percent and 1.6
percent. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.8 
percent, with shares of discount retailer Lojas Americanas SA
 leading losses in the wake of weaker-then-expected
quarterly results.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1124.16    -0.28    30.74
 MSCI LatAm                          2747.32    -1.81    19.54
 Brazil Bovespa                     73358.77    -0.63    21.80
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 47878.61    -0.94     4.90
 Chile IPSA                          5486.03    -0.47    32.15
 Chile IGPA                         27577.17    -0.41    33.00
 Argentina MerVal                   27782.44    -0.58    64.22
 Colombia IGBC                      10562.41     -0.6     4.29
 Venezuela IBC                        707.36    -0.83   -97.77
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.3170    -1.62    -2.04
 Mexico peso                         19.2095    -1.19     7.99
                                                       
 Chile peso                            633.9    -0.96     5.81
 Colombia peso                       3072.87    -1.49    -2.32
 Peru sol                              3.247    -0.28     5.14
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.6500    -0.62   -10.06
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.97     0.33    -6.40
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)

