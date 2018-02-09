EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm markets little changed, head to weekly losses

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Latin American markets on Friday were mostly unfazed by this week's global stock rout, supported by expectations of strong global growth. Stocks and currencies in the region still headed for weekly losses, though smaller than their developed-market peers. Most saw little trade on Friday ahead of Brazil's Carnival holidays, which will keep the region's largest markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. "We may not see many gains today as recent volatility should prompt defensive positions against global USD swings," analysts at Continuum Economics wrote in a client note. The Brazilian real slipped 0.2 percent, capping a 3.5 percent decline this week, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index was nearly flat. The limited moves came despite a 4-percent decline in Chinese stocks, which fostered risk-aversion in wider markets. Rising U.S. stocks, however, partially offset those concerns. Global markets have suffered in recent weeks as rising U.S. wages stoked fears that U.S. borrowing costs may rise faster than expected, draining capital away from other economies. A Reuters poll, however, showed that Latin American currencies are likely to emerge unscathed from the recent rout, supported by a stronger growth outlook at home and abroad. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1145.41 -1.52 0.4 MSCI LatAm 2981.38 0.03 5.38 Brazil Bovespa 81522.82 -0.01 6.70 Mexico IPC 48051.63 0.4 -2.64 Chile IPSA 5638.66 -0.23 1.33 Chile IGPA 28473.15 -0.17 1.76 Argentina MerVal 31052.41 0.1 3.28 Colombia IGBC 11554.07 0.34 1.61 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2852 -0.15 0.86 Mexico peso 18.8025 0.49 4.77 Chile peso 602.2 0.07 2.07 Colombia peso 2889.25 -0.11 3.21 Peru sol 3.262 0.03 -0.77 Argentina peso (interbank) 20.1400 -0.79 -7.65 Argentina peso (parallel) 20.15 -1.09 -4.57 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)