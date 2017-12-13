EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso firms after Fed maintains U.S. rate outlook

By Bruno Federowski and Sheky Espejo Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso currency and stocks firmed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised the cost of borrowing, but did not signal that it could pick up the pace of rate hikes next year. Signs of quicker U.S. economic growth had prompted speculation that the Fed could have forecast more rate hikes next year. But the U.S. central bank's forecast of three hikes in 2018 and 2019 was unchanged from its projections in September. Rising U.S. interest rates can sap demand for emerging market debt and currencies, which are seen as higher risk than dollar-backed assets. The peso was trading at 19.0050 per dollar on Wednesday afternoon, up 0.86 percent compared to the dollar reference price of 19.1750 pesos from Tuesday. Mexico's central bank is seen raising its benchmark interest rate on Thursday to match the Fed hike as well as to counter a recent uptick in inflation, according to a Reuters poll. The benchmark S&P/BMV IPC index closed up 1.21 percent, with bottler and retailer Femsa rising 2.2 percent. Chilean stocks also rose, while in Brazil shares closed 1.22 percent lower. Phone carrier Oi SA slumped after it reached a deal with two major creditor groups on a plan to recover the company from bankruptcy protection that would give bondholders up to 75 percent of the company's shares. Key Latin American stock indexes at 2220 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1118.81 0.58 29.75 MSCI LatAm 2,732.29 0.52 16.73 Brazil Bovespa 72,914.33 -1.22 21.07 Mexico IPC 48,276.72 1.21 5.77 Chile IPSA 5,135.19 1.89 23.70 Chile IGPA 25,780.68 1.76 24.34 Argentina MerVal 27,034.57 -1.12 59.80 Colombia IGBC 11,098.35 0.23 9.58 Venezuela IBC 1,257.62 -0.41 -96.03 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasilia and Sheky Espejo in Mexico City.)